In its nine-month operational update, Pan African Resources (PAF) disclosed production that is consistent with its FY19 guidance of 170,000oz. This caused us to reduce our FY19 forecasts fractionally in anticipation of lower production than we previously expected from Barberton offset by higher (but lower-margin) production from Evander underground and the BTRP. More importantly, however, Pan African's directors approved the development of the Evander 8 Shaft pillar project, with production from as early as August, causing us to increase our forecasts for FY20 and beyond and our ultimate valuation of the company.

