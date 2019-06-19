Click to Tweet: Download the first-ever DublinIrishFest Mobile App Powered by @EaseLogistics at: www.dublinirishfestival.org/connect. Users will receive $2 off an in-app ticket purchase through June 29!

The Dublin Irish Festival Mobile App features customized branding that provides real-time information including: stage schedules; performers' bios; maps; calendars; push notifications, and more! Download the free App at www.DublinIrishFestival.org/Connect. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Dublin Irish Festival will launch its first Mobile App designed to enhance the guest experience before, during and after its annual event held Aug. 2, 3, 4 2019.

With festivals like Coachella and Sunfest under its belt, the Dublin Irish Festival chose Greencopper, the industry's leading technology partner for live events, delivering services to more than 325 festivals in 26 countries around the world.

The Dublin Irish Festival Mobile App features customized branding that provides real-time information including: stage schedules; performers' bios; maps; calendars; and push notifications, including safety alerts.

With more than 100,000 guests visiting Dublin, Ohio, USA for this annual event, App filters will offer immediate access to frequently requested services such as food vendors; restrooms; merchandise; marketplace vendors, etc., enhancing guest experience and decreasing wait-times.

Guests can create and share individualized schedules and schedule reminders so they don't miss their favorite band or performance, experiencing all the Dublin Irish Festival has to offer.

Social media integration allows users to connect with the Festival and their friends via their own social media channels under one platform, sharing photos and live updates from the event.

Dublin-based transportation firm, Ease Logistics, sponsored the App, which features an Ease Logistics banner at App launch. Visit our sponsor page for a complete list of event sponsors.

With the App, the Festival will decrease its need for a traditional, multi-fold print guide, as more attendees download the digital version.

The Dublin Irish Festival App will be available June 15 in the App Store and Google Play. The Festival will also host an official launch party at Zoofari; the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's largest annual fundraiser.

Users who download the Dublin Irish Festival App within two weeks, or until June 29, will receive $2 off an in-app ticket purchase. Download the App now for free at: www.dublinirishfestival.org/connect.

For more information on the 2019 Dublin Irish Festival, visit www.dublinirishfestival.org.

"When the Dublin Irish Festival approached us with the opportunity to sponsor its first-ever mobile app, we were thrilled. At Ease Logistics, we use technology every day to help streamline processes to allow us to be more efficient and provide better service to our customers, and that's exactly what this App will be doing for more than 100,000 Festival guests. Technology drives success."

Peter Coratola,

President CEO, Ease Logistics

"We are thrilled to launch a mobile app solution with the world's largest three-day Irish Festival in Dublin, Ohio, USA. Our tools offer interactive maps and music discovery tools that will foster deeper connections with Dublin Irish Festival fans before, during and after its annual event, profoundly enhancing the guest experience."

Frederic Monfet,

General Manager, Greencopper

Irish attitude is all you need to experience the Dublin Irish Festival in Dublin, Ohio, USA. For 32 years, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the world's largest three-day Irish celebration. More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend Aug. 2, 3 4 2019. With seven stages, 75 acts and more than 800 performers, there is truly something for everyone. For more information, please visit www.dublinirishfestival.org.

