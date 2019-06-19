CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: Lightspeed Named CIX 2019 'Innovator of the Year' Recipient

Montreal-based Global POS Provider wins award for transforming the retail and hospitality industries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / CIX (Canadian Innovation Exchange), announced today that Lightspeed has been named CIX's 2019 Innovator of the Year.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed POS provides an easy-to-use, omni-channel commerce-enabling platform. The Company's software platform provides its customers with the critical functionalities they need to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their business. Lightspeed operates globally in approximately 100 countries, empowering single- and multi-location small- and medium-sized businesses to compete successfully in an omni-channel market environment by engaging with consumers across online, mobile, social, and physical channels. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to over 800 employees, with global offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

On March 8, Lightspeed POS went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and shares closed 20 per cent higher, making it the most successful initial public offering by a Canadian technology company in almost a decade. The surge pushed Lightspeed's market value to about $1.7 billion.

For Lightspeed's founder, it is more about the responsibility of being a national figure and making a difference.

'We are transforming the global retail and hospitality industries,' says Dax Dasilva, Founder & CEO, Lightspeed. 'This award is a huge honor for me and the entire Lightspeed team.'

The CIX Innovator of the Year Award is given annually to a Canadian company that disrupts and transforms an industry in profound ways. 'Celebrating Canada's tech industry successes is hugely important which we don't do enough of as a country. We are proud to present this award to Lightspeed,' says Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. 'Dax is a role model leader on so many levels; his belief in the power of diversity, staying in Canada, giving back and not selling out.' Past recipients of the Award have included ecobee, Real Matters, Wattpad, Shopify, Vision Critical and Desire2Learn.

In its 12th year, CIX is Canada's premier investment conference destination where tech investors, innovative companies, entrepreneurs, and facilitators converge. At CIX, leaders learn, network, and connect to accelerate the development and implementation of new ideas that drive economic growth. CIX takes place Oct 16-17 in downtown Toronto.

'We are proud to have supported Dax and the entire Lightspeed team over the past six years. 'says Chris Arsenault, General Partner at Inovia capital. 'They continue to bring true innovation and a competitive edge to independent businesses in local communities, even as they reach for global growth. Lightspeed's choice to file an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange is a sign of its commitment to the Canadian tech ecosystem. Whether it's in regards to its business approach, its technology, or its vision for uplifting SMBs - Lightspeed has started a new chapter for Canadian technology and innovation.'

Inovia Capital is an investor in Lightspeed POS and has participated in four financing rounds beginning in 2012.

Dax Dasilva will accept the award on behalf of Lightspeed POS and share his story and insight as the opening keynote speaker with Chris Arsenault on October 16 at CIX in Toronto.

About CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's startup investment conference. Invited attendees are founders of Canada's most innovative early and growth-stage tech companies and global investors and corporates. CIX takes place over two days, Oct 16-17, 2019 in downtown Toronto. Companies looking to apply to CIX Top 20 Early and CIX Top 10 Growth awards program may do so at no cost at https://cixtop20.cixsummit.com/entry/

For more information, please visit: https://cixsummit.com/2019/

On social media: Facebook and Twitter

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 700 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

On social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

If you would like more information, please contact:

Bradley Grill

Director of Public Relations

Lightspeed POS Inc.

+1 514-375-3155 ext: 7980

+1 514-616-2000 (Mobile)

bradley.grill@lightspeedhq.com

Peter Jones

Marketing

CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange

416-408-2300 X 238

pjones@brunico.com

SOURCE: CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549233/Lightspeed-Named-CIX-2019-Innovator-of-the-Year-Recipient