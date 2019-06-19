Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 19-Jun-2019 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/06/2019) of GBP58.29m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/06/2019) of GBP42.92m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/06/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 205.84p 20,850, unaudited current period revenue* 000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 197.5p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 183.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.85)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.03p 14,500, 000.00 ZDP share price 110.50p Premium to NAV 4.21% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 18/06/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10697 EQS News ID: 827619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

