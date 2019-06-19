Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new downloadable article on the guidelines for European retailers for expanding the business to the US retail market. This FREE supplement offers detailed insights on some of the key factors for European retailers to consider before expanding to the US retail market. This supplement also uncovers trends driving success in the US retail market.

The accelerated growth of technologies and investor-friendly policies are making the United States an ideal market for retailers. However, successfully establishing market presence in the US retail market is highly challenging for European retailers without thorough market research. Also, the evolving customer demands and policies in the US make it imperative for European retail companies to build brand awareness and adapt quickly to market demand. Therefore, companies are partnering with market research firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solutions. Infiniti's solutions have helped many companies to thoroughly understand the market and build robust go-to-market strategies to successfully establish their presence in new markets.

Key factors for European retailers to consider before making expansion to the US retail market

Conduct market research

It becomes highly challenging for businesses to deal with a new market without sufficient market research. Also, with business landscape constantly changing, market research is becoming vital to gain detailed insights into the new market. Therefore, European retailers must be fairly familiar with the US market before establishing themselves. Infiniti's market research solutions can help companies formulate market entry strategies to succeed in international markets.

Understand government regulations in the US

Although Europe and the US have several laws in common, it is important for businesses to understand the differences and identify how these laws affect the business operations of retailers in the US. For a retail business, it is vital to focus on immigration and employment laws, as well as exchange rates and human rights policies. But, analyzing the laws and policies can often prove to be challenging. However, by leveraging market research solutions, businesses can gain detailed insights into the US retail market and also understand the regulatory policies and laws.

Develop brand awareness

For a new brand in the market, capturing customer's attraction and creating brand awareness becomes challenging. As businesses today have the option of engaging with customers through multiple channels, it becomes imperative for European retailers to create personalized marketing strategies for developing brand awareness. A brand marketing strategy can help businesses in this process.

