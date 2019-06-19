On the request of K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556571-8797, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 20, 2019. The company has 1,504,800 preference shares and 9,325,040 ordinary class B shares as per today's date. Short Name: K2A PREF ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 1,504,800 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006852075 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 107160 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: K2A B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 12,141,941 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0010520254 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 175417 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financial ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading in the company's ordinary class B shares will be on a when issued basis from June 20, 2019, up to and including June 25, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 31 and 114 in the company's prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.