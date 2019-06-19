At the request of K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ), the trading in the company's preference shares on Nasdaq First North Premier is to cease. As from June 20, 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier is today, June 19, 2019. Short name: K2A PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006852075 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 107160 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.