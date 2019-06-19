With this new round, the company invests aggressively in growing its mobile continuous integration and delivery platform, which is helping tens of thousands of organizations transform the way they build and operate mobile applications.

Bitrise, the mobile continuous integration and delivery platform, today announced a $20 million series B investment. The round was led by Partech joined by new investor Zobito and participation from existing investors OpenOcean, Y Combinator, and Fiedler Capital. Partech's Reza Malekzadeh and OpenOcean's Ekaterina Almasque will join the company's board.

"Mobile is the world's most popular computing platform and critical to every business' long term success", explains Bitrise co-founder and CEO Barnabas Birmacher. "At the same time, developing for mobile is fundamentally different than any other form of software development. By acknowledging those differences, we've crafted a mobile CI/CD platform that unburdens and empowers close to 100,000 mobile developers to deliver their best possible work. We allow them to overcome the unique challenges inherent to building and operating mobile applications, from that first spark of a new idea all the way to massive scale. The fact that half of the mobile unicorn startups have continued using Bitrise from their very early stages, through billion-dollar valuations, IPOs and beyond, is an amazing example of that value in action."

On the subject of the new round, Birmacher continued, "We're investing heavily into expanding the stages of the DevOps process we cover, as well as bringing management and monitoring for all these processes together into a single screen mobile DevOps solution. Additionally, we're looking to double the number of supported integrations to 400 by the end of the year. All of this will mean even less time spent configuring connections to the services you use, less time looking for the metrics you need and more time to build and operate impactful mobile experiences.

The end-goal is a full mobile DevOps platform, providing all mobile teams a single place to build and operate world-class mobile applications from the first install to the one billionth. Additionally, the company will use the new influx of capital to ramp up hiring in its US, UK, and Hungarian offices, expand its remote workforce and explore new locations to support its rapidly growing user base.

Isabel Rios from Mozilla explained the world of difference a purpose-built mobile CI/CD platform makes, "From the start, Bitrise fit seamlessly into our development process. Configuring builds to run was easy and intuitive by using their system of workflows, steps, and triggers." "In an agile development environment, it's a good and reliable way to know how the app is behaving at every moment."

"I believe Bitrise addresses a problem nobody else quite managed to tackle before," said Reza Malekzadeh, General Partner at Partech. "They allow businesses to capture the immense value represented by doing mobile 'right' while empowering developers to spend their time doing impactful work. We're happy to play a role in accelerating their evolution to a full mobile DevOps platform and I'm excited by the tremendous opportunity this represents both for Bitrise as well as the countless app developers they'll help along the way."

"Bitrise has delivered stellar results since OpenOcean led their Series A in 2017," says Ekaterina Almasque, Partner at OpenOcean. "There is a massive shift towards a mobile-first IoT-driven world, which introduces unprecedented levels of complexity in the development and management of digital services. Bitrise won an impressive group of customers globally and increased its revenues tenfold in less than two years. We enjoy working with Bitrise's talented fast growing team whose grand vision is to equip major enterprises with what is becoming a de-facto integrated product suite for mobile applications."

About Bitrise

Bitrise is the world's leading platform for mobile app development automation. Its continuous integration and delivery platform forms the core of tens of thousands of app development processes worldwide, including those of Travelex, Virgin Mobile, Careem, DeNA, Buffer, Mozilla and more. Founded in 2014, with offices in Budapest, London, and San Francisco, Bitrise enables teams large and small to build and operate better mobile applications. Earlier this year, Bitrise acquired monitoring tech company Outlyer.

Bitrise currently processes over 1,500,000 monthly mobile builds for Android, iOS, React Native, Xamarin, Flutter and more. Bitrise supports over 200 integrations with the tools, products, and processes developers use, including app dev favorites Slack, Amazon's Device Farm, JIRA and more. Since the spring of 2019, Bitrise has been the world's highest-rated continuous integration software on customer feedback sites like G2CROWD.

