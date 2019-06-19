The European Investment Trust (EUT) is managed by Craig Armour at Edinburgh Partners. This company follows a strict value-based investment process, based on the philosophy that there is a stable relationship between expected share price total returns and a company's current share price compared with its long-term earnings per share (see chart below). In recent years, global markets have been led by growth rather than value stocks, and EUT's investment performance has consequently lagged that of its benchmark FTSE All-World Europe ex-UK index. The board has announced that it is undertaking a review of EUT's management arrangements and will update shareholders in due course.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...