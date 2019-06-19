

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell website and mobile app was not able to cope with the chain's free taco giveaway on Tuesday and were down for many users, according to comments by fans on social media. Taco Bell is a Mexican-inspired restaurant chain owned by Yum! Brands Inc.



Tuesday's giveaway was part of Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion for the NBA finals, which awarded free Doritos Locos Tacos to consumers after the Golden State Warriors stole a road victory against Toronto Raptors in the second game of the 2019 NBA finals.



Taco Bell's website displayed a message at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday saying it was experiencing higher than normal traffic. However, the message was removed after some time and the website appeared to be taking online orders.



'Online ordering haven't been working, and I'm hungry, so looks like I'm going to @Wendys,' one customer said on Twitter.



'This is great and all, too bad you can't even order on the app or website. Won't take the price of the taco off on the app,' another customer tweeted.



This is the fourth year in a row that Taco Bell has partnered with the NBA for the 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion. The deal is also available in Canada this year.



In mid-May, Taco Bell announced the return of the 'Steal A Game, Steal A Taco' promotion for the 2019 NBA Finals.



At that time, Taco Bell said that the first game the road team steals a win from the home team will automatically win everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 18.



Customers can get a free taco from on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last.



