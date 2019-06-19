INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Success of two new issuances totalling 250 million euros on the debt capital markets

Indigo Group announces the successful pricing of two new issuances on the debt capital markets:

A 100 million euros tap on existing bond

The bonds issue of 100 million euros took the form of a tap on the 700 million euros initial tranche maturing 19 April 2028 with a coupon of 1.625%.

CACIB and Société Générale acted as joint bookrunners for this new bond offering.

A new 150 million euros private placement

The private placement amounting to 150 million euros has been arranged under a German NSV format with a 20-year maturity (4 July 2039) bearing 2.250% annual coupon.

Goldman Sachs International acted as transaction arranger.

These two transactions allow Indigo Group to increase its liquidity with a view to continuing the development of its long-term infrastructure portfolio. With these new issues the group diversifies its funding and extends its debt maturity profile with long-dated placements while benefiting from attractive market conditions.

Indigo Group is rated BBB/Stable by Standard & Poor's.

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. As of 31 December 2018, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €961.4 million and €307.7 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 49.2% by investment funds managed by Ardian, 49.2% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and the remainder by the employees and management of the Group.

www.group-indigo.com

