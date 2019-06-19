

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked some profits after recent steep climb and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy, due later in the day.



The benchmark SMI ended down 26.90 points, or 0.27%, at 9,961.65, after moving between 9,935.17 and 9,979.62.



On Tuesday, the index ended up 136.98 points, or 1.39%, at 9,988.55, after recording a new all-time high of 10,011.39.



Givaudan shed about 1.6%. SGS and Nestle ended lower by 1.27% and 1.13%, respectively.



Geberit, Novartis, Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group, Sika and Swisscom ended lower by 0.3 to 0.7%.



On the other hand, Credit Suisse climbed up 1.2%. UBS Group ended nearly 1% up. Swatch Group and LafargeHolcim gained 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.



ABB ended modestly higher. The company announced that it would team up with a Hewlett Packard unit to deliver a wireless connectivity solution for industrial clients.



In the midcap section, GAM Holding shares jumped more than 4%. AMS moved up 3.4% and VAT Group ended nearly 3% up, while Flughafen Zurich gained 2.6%.



Barry Callebaut and SGS AG shares lost about 1.3% each.



Stock markets across Europe ended mixed on Wednesday, with investors largely treading cautiously ahead of Fed's rate decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX