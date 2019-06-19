DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Capital Reorganisation Fyber N.V.: Planned short-term debt restructuring 19-Jun-2019 / 21:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)* *FYBER N.V.* *Planned short-term debt restructuring* *Berlin, 19 June 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN)* decided today to restructure its EUR75.7 million outstanding Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") due in July 2020. In order to delay the repayment of the Bonds and correspondingly secure the necessary cash-flow for the Company, it is intended to extend the Bonds maturity and improve the conditions for early conversion by lowering the conversion price to EUR0.30, an amount equal to the exchange price used in the recently concluded voluntary exchange offer. The Company therefore intends to convene a bondholder meeting in due course to resolve upon: - Extending the maturity of the Bonds to July 2022 - Amending the interest payment schedule of the Bonds, to reflect that all further Bonds coupon payments shall be deferred and paid out in whole on the final redemption date in July 2022 - Reducing the conversion price of the Bonds from EUR3.00 to EUR0.30 per share In addition, the Company intends to convene an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in due course to resolve upon the issuance of new ordinary shares in the capital of Fyber, needed to accommodate for a future conversion in light of the modified conversion price. Furthermore, the Company announces that its shareholder and lender Tennor Holding B.V. (formerly Sapinda Holding B.V.) has indicated to support the suggested changes and also prolong the portion of the shareholder loans maturing in July 2020 (amounting to EUR15 million) by 2 years to July 2022 and defer all interest payments to this new maturity date, subject to prolongation of the Bonds. *Notifying person* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 19-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 827753 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 827753 19-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

