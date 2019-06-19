Quotedge by PositiveEdge Solutions Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / PositiveEdge Solutions today announced the availability of Quotedge on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. Quotedge is a standalone app for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Arunabh Hazarika, CTO of PositiveEdge Solutions, said, 'Selling products and services that are customizable or upgradable has its pros and cons. On the plus side, more choices for customers means more upsell opportunities and therefore more profit and revenue. The downside, however, is an added layer of complexity that comes with having to provide accurate price quotes. PositiveEdge's Quotedge, a multi-tiered quoting tool, helps manufacturers define the price of their products across a wide range of continuously changing variables and factors. It allows companies to simplify pricing complexities so they can focus on serving their customers, creating the best bundles and offerings, and selling products.

'By integrating our Quotedge tool with existing CRM systems, PositiveEdge can help manufacturers offer the best price for customers. It enables enterprises to easily configure their products and pricing so they can give them the best product and customer experience. Quotedge works best when deployed on Microsoft Azure, as Azure rapidly scales and ensures reliable and robust deployments by providing pre-configured services such as backups, archiving, disaster recovery, and portability.'

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp., said, 'We're excited to welcome PositiveEdge Solutions to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Quotedge from PositiveEdge Solutions to help our manufacturing customers meet their needs faster.'

About PositiveEdge Solutions

PositiveEdge Solutions LLC is one of the premier providers of business solutions on Microsoft platforms. Since 2007, PositiveEdge has been helping companies leverage solutions from leading cloud companies such as Microsoft to stay connected and competitive in a highly crowded business world.

PositiveEdge has a long history of successful business solution implementations and development. We have delivered these capabilities to several clients across many industries. We believe that our experience, plus our in-depth technical knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 will provide high-value solutions.

PositiveEdge can easily handle complex, large-scale or uncommon projects efficiently and accurately. Our key achievements are as follows:

Successful projects for Fortune 500 companies like Roche, PG&E, etc.

250+ dedicated professionals across three offices in (UAE, US & India)

ISO 9001:2015 certified quality processes

CMMi Level 3 Dev

Global 'Center of Excellence' in Bangalore

More than a decade of experience in handling GP, CRM implementations and support projects

Extensive experience and expertise in handling large implementations (2,000 seats) and complex implementations

100 percent referable customers

Extensive library of intellectual property assets

PositiveEdge has implemented solutions in various business verticals, including energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, education, contact center, real estate, IT and ITES, retail, media, and food processing.

