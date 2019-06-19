

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.74 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $3.28 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.07 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $11.14 billion from $11.02 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.07 Bln. vs. $3.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $11.14 Bln vs. $11.02 Bln last year.



