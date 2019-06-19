Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - McLean Asset Management Ltd. (the "Manager") the manager of the ROMC Trust (the "Fund"), announced today that it has provided notice to the Fund's securityholders that effective August 18, 2019, the auditor of the Funds will change from KPMG LLP to BDO Canada LLP. This change is being made by the Manager solely for operational purposes and not as a result of any disagreements with the former auditor.

