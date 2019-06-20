

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has asked its major suppliers to evaluate the cost implications of moving 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a fundamental restructuring of its supply chain, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.



Apple's request was triggered by the protracted trade tensions between U.S. and China, but even if the spat is resolved there will be no turning back, the report said citing multiple sources.



Apple has decided the risks of relying so heavily on manufacturing in China, as it has done for decades, are too great and even rising, Nikkei reported.



About 5 million Chinese jobs rely on Apple's presence in the country, including those of more than 1.8 million software and iOS App developers, according to a study available on the company's website. Apple itself employs 10,000 staff in China.



