THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS INVITED TO JOIN IN THE HEALTHTECH INVESTOR DAYS (HTID) 24 and 25 JUNE IN PARIS

Lyon, 20 June 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, will be present at the first HealthTech Investor Days. The event, hosted by France Biotech on 24 & 25 June 2019, will be attended by over 450 international stakeholders in health innovation funding and major names in European HealthTech (biotech, medtech, e-health...).

"We would like to thank the panel for inviting us to take part in the very first HTID. It is a unique event that will bring together international investors, pharmaceutical groups, and European biotech companies. This event will give us the chance to meet new investors and introduce them to the next key milestones in our portfolio of three products under clinical. It will also enable us to showcase development opportunities for our new Neurolead drug candidate discovery platform to meet the growing needs of patients and the requirements of pharmaceutical groups in this medical field." adds Franck Mouthon, Chairman of Theranexus.

ABOUT THERANEXUS





Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

