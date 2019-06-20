THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS INVITED TO JOIN IN THE HEALTHTECH INVESTOR DAYS (HTID) 24 and 25 JUNE IN PARIS

Lyon, 20 June 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, will be present at the first HealthTech Investor Days. The event, hosted by France Biotech on 24 & 25 June 2019, will be attended by over 450 international stakeholders in health innovation funding and major names in European HealthTech (biotech, medtech, e-health...).
"We would like to thank the panel for inviting us to take part in the very first HTID. It is a unique event that will bring together international investors, pharmaceutical groups, and European biotech companies. This event will give us the chance to meet new investors and introduce them to the next key milestones in our portfolio of three products under clinical. It will also enable us to showcase development opportunities for our new Neurolead drug candidate discovery platform to meet the growing needs of patients and the requirements of pharmaceutical groups in this medical field." adds Franck Mouthon, Chairman of Theranexus.
Contacts
THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
investisseurs@theranexus.fr
|
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline Lesage / Théo Martin
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75
theranexus@actus.fr
|FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com