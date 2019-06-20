TGS and PGS Announce Jeanne d'Arc HD3D in Offshore East Canada

ASKER, NORWAY (20 June 2019) - TGS and PGS announce the Jeanne d'Arc High Density 3D (HD3D) multi-client project in Offshore Newfoundland, East Canada.

The project will cover approximately 5,000 km2 and encompasses multiple Exploration Licenses, Significant Discovery Licenses and sections of the open acreage included in the November 2019 bid round. PGS' Ramform Atlas will perform the acquisition, utilizing their high-resolution Geostreamer technology. Acquisition has commenced and is expected to complete in late Q3 2019.

Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer, TGS commented, "This survey will provide our clients with the first comprehensive, high resolution 3D dataset within the mature Jeanne d'Arc basin. This highly productive and prospective area has long been a priority to our customers and we are pleased to provide better data to support future drilling and license rounds."

The Jeanne d'Arc HD3D survey borders Newfoundland's prominent producing fields such as Hibernia, Terra Nova, White Rose, North Amethyst and Hebron.

Following this ninth consecutive season of data acquisition in offshore East Canada, the jointly-owned library will have more than 189,000 km of 2D GeoStreamer data and approximately 56,000 km2 of 3D GeoStreamer data. An expansive well log library is also available in the region, along with advanced multi-client interpretation products that will improve play, trend and prospect delineation.

This project is supported by industry funding.

