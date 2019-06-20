Regulatory News:

After having successfully integrated Goldcar the N°1 low-cost car rental leader in less than 9 months in 2018, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is now appointing José Blanco as new Managing Director for its Low Cost Business Unit, member of the Group's Executive Committee. He succeeds Juan Carlos Azcona, Goldcar's former CEO and Managing Director of the Low Cost Business Unit of the Group since Goldcar's acquisition end of 2017.

The low-cost car rental segment is one of the most dynamic in Europe, representing a size of approximately 2 billion euros. It enjoys an historical double digit annual growth rate and it is expected to continue to grow at a similar pace, especially in Leisure destinations, everywhere in Europe and overseas destinations.

Europcar Mobility Group Low Cost Business Unit entered a "new league" end of 2017, with the acquisition of Goldcar, leader of the low-cost car rental in Europe. The BU is now displaying 2 brands Goldcar and InterRent present in 17 countries.

José Blanco was previously Deputy Managing Director of the Low Cost BU, a position he assumed early 2019. Prior to this, he was Sales and Marketing Director for Europcar in the UK and before that, he held the same position in Spain. José Blanco has over 20 years of experience in leisure and tourism, managing sales marketing areas in companies such as Portaventura Park and Resort, Grandvalira Ski and Pullmantur Cruises (Royal Caribbean Group).

His strong knowledge of the Group will enhance the ONE Group approach that is now accelerated throughout business units, countries and functions.

José Blanco will also support the Low Cost BU brands repositioning and expansion, around two areas: clear and differentiated value propositions for the Goldcar and InterRent brands and strong improvement of the customer satisfaction. José Blanco will push further a new approach, promoting NPS (Net Promoter Score) as a key core value in order to leverage customer service and continuing the action plan on transparency and staff behavior, coherently with Europcar Mobility Group DNA.

At the same time, José Blanco will lead the extension of the geographical footprint of Goldcar and InterRent, developing the brands in countries where the BU's offer can meet customers' demand and expectations: all this in a synergetic manner, implementing initiatives aimed at delivering cost efficiencies going beyond the synergies already identified.

Juan Carlos Azcona, after having successfully contributed to the integration of Goldcar within the Europcar Mobility Group, will continue to support the Group in its leisure offers expansion, across geographies and brands, directly reporting to Fabrizio Ruggiero.

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO, Head of Business Units, comments:

"Juan Carlos Azcona led the expansion of Goldcar to its number 1 position in the low-cost segment. This is a unique model, answering to customers' needs for low budget car rental, relying on lean organizations to maximize efficiency, thus allowing fair prices. José Blanco will be able to build on these solid foundations, bringing his expertise as well as his knowledge of the Group's best practices, driving evolutions to create the next generation leader of the low-cost segment, having customer satisfaction at the core of the organisation.

José Blanco comments: "I'm particularly proud to succeed Juan Carlos Azcona, and eager to take up the exciting challenges of the Low-Cost BU. We know that we have a lot to do to better explain what is low-cost in car rental. We will play our expansion by placing customer at the center of everything we do, leveraging technology to deliver an outstanding customer experience, while maintaining the well-balanced value for money positioning that made Goldcar's and InterRent's success."

