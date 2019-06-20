Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Publication of Final Terms

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms for Anglian Water Services Financing Plc's JPY 7,000,000,000 0.855 per cent. Guaranteed, Class A, Unwrapped, Bearer Green Bonds due 20 June 2039 (the "JPY 7,000,000,000 Green Bonds") issued under its€10,000,000,000 Global Secured Medium-Term Note Programme (the "Programme").

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the JPY 7,000,000,000 Green Bonds and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 23 July 2018 (the "Prospectus"), and the supplemental Prospectuses dated 12 November 2018, 4 December 2018 and 30 May 2019, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive.

To view the Final Terms, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925987/A39127023_v0_4_2019_Yen_Bond_Final_Terms__EXECUTED.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms and a copy of the Prospectus to which they relate have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For further information, please contact:

Jane Pilcher

Group Treasurer

Anglian Water Services Financing plc

LANCASTER HOUSE, LANCASTER WAY

ERMINE BUSINESS PARK

HUNTINGDON

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

PE29 6XU

TEL: 01480 323503

FAX: 01480 323540

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the information in the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Prospectus (as supplemented by the Supplementary Prospectus, if any) does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.