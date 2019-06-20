HONG KONG, June 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Mainetti, one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of packaging for the fashion industry and a leading provider of smart retail solutions, is proud to support the Sustainability & Smart Retailing Summit 2019 held today in Hong Kong. The company participated as a Diamond Sponsor.The Summit, organised by the Hong Kong Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) General Chamber of Commerce and Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association, brought together more than 100 representatives from the government sector, retail brands, academic fields and the manufacturing sector. It showcased how companies and brands can enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency by harnessing new smart retail technologies, as well as how they can utilise sustainability programs to have a positive impact on the environment and respond to customer demand.Speakers at the conference included two representatives from Mainetti: Byron Yeung, Vice President, Far East and Honorary Consultant, RFID General Chamber of Commerce; and Shrikanth Narasimha, Mainetti's Director of Sustainability and Supply Chain, Far East.On the sidelines of the event, Mr. Yeung said, "It was our honour to support the Sustainability & Smart Retailing Summit 2019. RFID will be an incredibly important technology for the creation of smart devices that will power both warehouses and the storefronts of the future and will be integral to the ongoing competitiveness of retail companies. We look forward to future opportunities to showcase our smart retailing solutions."Paul Tai, Regional Director of Mainetti added, "The Summit also showcased Mainetti's sustainability solutions, such as biodegradable and compostable packaging that are integral for a green and circular economy. As supply chain transparency and environmental sustainability become increasingly important to consumers, retail brands from Hong Kong and across the region are realising the significant benefits of incorporating RFID and green technology in all parts of their operations."About MainettiFounded in 1961, Mainetti is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of packaging for the fashion industry and a leading provider of smart retail solutions, with a presence in 49 countries. Working in partnership with its clients, which include many of the world's premier retail brands, Mainetti's products and solutions accelerates and enhances the sales process while controlling business costs. For more information, please visit www.mainetti.com.For media enquiries, please contact:Think Alliance GroupHenry Chow / Matthew SchultzTel: +852 3978 5323 / +852 3978 5321Email: henry.chow@think-alliance.com / matt.schultz@think-alliance.comSource: MainettiCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.