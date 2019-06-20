Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Director's Share Purchase 20-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Director's Share Purchase London, UK, 20 June 2019 - Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that Jet Trade Global Limited, a company wholly owned by Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), has yesterday purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at 2.75 pence per share. Eddy Travia now holds, via Jet Trade Global Limited, 7,706,701 Ordinary Shares representing 6.09% of the issued share capital with voting rights of the Company (126,534,235 Ordinary Shares) excluding the 6,130,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit https://www.coinsilium.com [2] Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of no par instrument, type of instrument value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.75p 200,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 10705 EQS News ID: 827739 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=827739&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0d3030ac5f50bf898effbfc469e9c3b9&application_id=827739&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

