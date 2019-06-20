Port Invest B.V (-) Port Invest B.V: CLOSING OF OFFER, UPDATE AS TO LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES 20-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 20 JUNE 2019 Recommended Offer by Port Invest B.V. for Nature Group Plc CLOSING OF OFFER, UPDATE AS TO LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES AND INITIATION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION PRODECURE On 22 January 2019, it was announced that the Independent Directors of Nature Group Plc ("Nature Group") and the Board of Directors of Port Invest B.V. ("Port Invest") had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Port Invest for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group. On 19 February 2019, Port Invest published an offer document (the "Offer Document") setting out the full terms and conditions of its cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group (the "Offer") other than the shares already held by Port Invest. Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Offer Document. On 13 March 2019, it was announced that the Offer had become unconditional as to acceptances and on 27 March 2019, the Offer was declared wholly unconditional in all respects. On 6 June 2019, it was announced that the Offer was being extended and would remain open for acceptances until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 19 June 2019, when it would close. Accordingly, Port Invest announces that the Offer is now closed. LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 19 June 2019, valid acceptances had been received by or on behalf of Port Invest in respect of a total of 54,284,168 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 68.47 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group and 90.05 per cent. of the Nature Group Shares to which the Offer relates). The references to the issued share capital of Nature Group in this announcement are based on a figure of 79,280,655 Nature Group Shares in issue on 19 June 2019. INITIATION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION PROCEDURE As Port Invest has now, by virtue of acceptances of the Offer, acquired or unconditionally contracted to acquire not less than 90 per cent in nominal value of the Nature Group Shares to which the Offer relates, pursuant to Part 18 of the Jersey Companies Law, Port Invest is entitled to acquire compulsorily all the remaining Nature Group Shares for which acceptances have not yet been received. Accordingly, Port Invest announces that it shall shortly begin implementation of the compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining Nature Group Shares pursuant to Part 18 of the Jersey Companies Law and will despatch formal compulsory acquisition notices pursuant to Article 117(1) of the Jersey Companies Law (the "Compulsory Acquisition Notices") to Nature Group Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer or whose acceptances were not valid for any reason. These Compulsory Acquisition Notices set out Port Invest's intention to apply the provisions of Part 18 of the Jersey Companies Law to acquire compulsorily any remaining Nature Group Shares in respect of which the Offer has not been accepted on the same terms as the Offer. It is expected that the transfer of such remaining Nature Group Shares in accordance with the Compulsory Acquisition Notices will take place six weeks from the date of the Compulsory Acquisition Notices. On the expiry of six weeks from the date of the Compulsory Acquisition Notices, the Nature Group Shares held by those Nature Group Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer will be acquired compulsorily by Port Invest on the same terms as the Offer. The consideration to which those Nature Group Shareholders will be entitled will be held by Nature Group as trustee on behalf of those Nature Group Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer and they will be requested to claim their consideration by writing to Computershare at the end of the six week period. ENQUIRIES Port Invest B.V. +31 88 501 2500 Bernardus Muller Nature Group Plc +31 62 680 5605 Berend van Straten Alexander David Securities Limited (financial adviser to Port Invest B.V.) +44 (0)20 7448 9820 David Scott James Dewhurst Mazars Corporate Finance Limited (Rule 3 adviser to Nature Group plc) +44 (0)20 7063 4000 Stephen Skeels Simon Fitzsimmons Further information This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise, nor shall there be any purchase, sale, issuance or exchange of securities or such solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or exchange would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the laws of such jurisdiction. The Offer is being made solely by means of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Any acceptance or other response in relation to the Offer should be made only on the basis on the information contained in the Offer Document. This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England. Port Invest and Nature Group urge Shareholders to read the Offer Document because it contains important information relating to the Offer. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions other than the UK may be restricted by law. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Further details in relation to the Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Offer Document. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Unless otherwise determined by Port Invest or required by the Code and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Offer (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must observe these restrictions and must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction. The availability of the Offer to Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Offer Document. Dealing and Opening Position Disclosure Requirements of the Code Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities

