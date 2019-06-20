Stockholm, June 20, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB's preference shares and ordinary class B shares (short name: K2A PREF, K2A B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. K2A belongs to the financial sector (supersector: real estate) and is the 30th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. K2A previously had its preference shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier. Founded in 2013, K2A is a real estate company specialized in developing and managing rental apartments. Its current portfolio includes 5351 modern, space efficient and functional apartments with a combined value of 3.1 billion SEK (as of 31 December 2018). K2A is headquartered in Stockholm and operates in Stockholm, the Mälardalen region and in selected university cities across Sweden. "We are pleased to see that both institutional as well as private investors have shown great interest in subscribing to shares in K2A," said Johan Knaust, CEO of K2A. "For us, this is proof that the capital market sees the potential of a real estate company with a strong focus on sustainability. We welcome all new shareholders." "We welcome K2A to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate K2A on its successful main market listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and investor exposure that this can bring." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com