

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday, with hopes for positive trade talks and expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve likely to underpin sentiment.



After keeping rates steady, the Fed suggested the next move for rates is likely to be lower to sustain economic expansion.



Fed officials now think it is appropriate to lower the benchmark overnight rate by a half a percentage point by the end of 2019.



Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady today but hinted at sustained support for easy monetary policy amid increased global risks.



The Bank of England is set to leave its base bank rate untouched at 0.75 percent when it publishes the minutes of its most recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC) and its rate decision later today.



Asian markets remain broadly higher as investors cheered dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and looked forward to the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.



Gold prices spiked while London copper and nickel prices climbed to a more than three-week high on dollar weakness.



Oil prices jumped around 1.5 percent in Asian trade after official data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose modestly as the Fed opened the door to further rate cuts.



The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to approach a record high while the Dow inched up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite index added 0.4 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note despite Trump's upbeat tone on trade talks. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended on a flat note.



The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent.



