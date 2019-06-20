

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) said it had a solid trading performance in the first quarter. Looking forward, the Group said the retail market remains challenging, but it has a clear strategy to deliver profitable digital growth. Also, the Group affirmed its fiscal 2020 expectations.



First-quarter digital revenue improved 3.0% year-on-year. The Group noted that 83% of its total revenue is now digital, an increase of 9 percentage points. Total revenue declined 3.8% from prior year. Revenue from Financial Services increased 8.0% year on year.



Steve Johnson, CEO, said: 'In line with our strategy, we delivered digital revenue growth across JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson and Jacamo as we continue to improve our customer offer whilst managing the decline of our legacy offline business.'



