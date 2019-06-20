Nurses Named as Least-appreciated Public Sector Workers, Says Boundless Survey

Research ahead of Public Service Day reveals how shockingly under-valued our NHS, education, policing and civil service servants are

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses have been named as the least-appreciated public sector professionals in the UK.

Almost 5.4m people are employed in the public sector and civil service across the country but research by public sector membership club Boundless has revealed how rarely they get thanked.

The research, which polled 2,004 UK workers in advance of the UN's Public Service Day on Sunday 23 June, shows:

Nurses (31 per cent) were voted as the least-appreciated, ahead of refuse collectors (30 per cent) and care workers (26 per cent).

Police (24 per cent) and teachers (20 per cent) were next in line, followed by firefighters (14 per cent).

20 per cent of public sector workers overall say they have never received a thank you message in their entire career - that equates to more than a million people.

57 days is the average time since someone last said 'thank you' to a public sector worker.

7 per cent of all public sector workers haven't had a thank you message in more than a year.

The shocking figures have prompted Boundless to launch a campaign to put the nation's hard-working public servants in the spotlight.

Boundless Chair Heather Glanville said: "Our lives are touched so often by the millions of people who work in public service in the UK, so it's shocking to hear how under-appreciated they are.

"Those who work in the NHS said it had been 43 days since they were last thanked - and 10 per cent had never been thanked at all.

"It's time to put that right. As our research shows, a simple 'thank you', whether that is online, in a letter or in person, can go a long way.

"Public Service Day was officially launched by the United Nations as long ago as 2003 but sadly it has been largely overlooked in the UK. We'd like to see it recognised by more people."

For more information, please visit www.boundless.co.uk/publicserviceday.

To join the conversation and share your stories about how public sector workers have supported you, please use the hashtags PublicServiceDay timetosaythanks and include @bemoreboundless.

Methodology:

Fieldwork: Censuswide

Sample: 2,004 UK workers

Survey period: June 2019

