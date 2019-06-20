Ivory Coast National Agency for Civil Registration and Identity (Office National de L'Etat Civil et de l'Identification - ONECI) Joins Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) as an Advisory Observer

PARIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global identity and secure digital services advisory body, today announced that the Ivory Coast National Agency for Civil Registration and Identity (Office National de L'Etat Civil et de l'Identification - ONECI) has joined the Secure Identity Alliance as an Advisory Observer.

In participating in both the Advisory Committee and the Working Group of the OSIA initiative, ONECI will contribute to the development of OSIA and best practices around governance of ID systems.

Allowing governments to exert full control over their national identity programs, the OSIA initiative provides the standardized data formats and open interfaces that eliminate the vendor lock-in challenges which all too frequently hamper the evolution of national ID systems.

Injecting new levels of flexibility and openness, OSIA enables seamless connectivity between all components of the identity management ecosystem - independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor - to assure the seamless interaction of services. With these open standards in place, governments can plan and evolve their systems in complete confidence.

"The SIA's ground-breaking OSIA initiative is built on the right principles: Government sovereignty, Technology neutrality and Privacy by design. OSIA also allows countries to build on existing systems without having to start from scratch again," said Mr. Diakalidia Konaté.

"As an OSIA Advisory Committee member, my focus will be twofold; be a spokesperson of the OSIA initiative and overlook the evolution of OSIA. The OSIA Advisory Committee is the ideal platform for multi-stakeholder discussions to share governance best practices and make recommendations while overlooking the work of the workgroup," Mr Konaté added.

"OSIA enables seamless connectivity between all components of the identity management ecosystem - independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor - making it possible to integrate previously fragmented systems, databases or registries in a timely and secure manner," said Debora Comparin, Chair of the OSIA Workgroup.

"Open standards are vital for enabling the design of sustainable legal identification systems that eliminate barriers to access and usage, and drive innovation in the delivery of services to citizens -especially to the most disadvantaged groups in society. The OSIA initiative supports a holistic approach to ID systems development allowing governments around the world establish universal coverage for citizens from birth until death, free of discrimination, and facilitate access to services and inclusion. We're delighted that Mr Konaté will be collaborating with the SIA and its members as together we seek to cascade the transformational potential of the OSIA initiative and advance legal identity for all by 2030," said Frédéric Trojani, Chairman of the Board, Secure Identity Alliance.

