Amer Sports Oyj: Decisions of Amer Sports Corporation Annual General Meeting

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

June 20, 2019 at 10.15 a.m.

Decisions of Amer Sports Corporation Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Amer Sports Corporation held on June 20, 2019, the following resolutions were approved:

Adoption of the annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved Amer Sports annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet

The AGM resolved that based on the balance sheet for the financial period 2018 no dividend will be paid.

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability

The AGM granted the members of the Board of Directors and Company's President and CEO a discharge from liability for the financial year 2018.

Resolution on the remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that no remuneration is paid to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected for the term of office ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting. All members of the Board of Directors shall be compensated for reasonable travel and other expenses directly related to their Board work.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The AGM confirmed that the number of members of the Board of Directors is seven (7).

Election of members of the Board of Directors

The AGM re-elected the following persons as members of the Board of Directors for the term of office ending at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting: Mr. Shizhong Ding, Mr. Jie Zheng, Mr. Shixian Lai, Ms. Jennifer Qingyi Zheng, Mr. Kui Tang, Mr. Dennis James Wilson and Mr. Zhaohui Li.

Resolution on the remuneration of the auditor

The AGM resolved that the auditor's fee will be paid as invoiced.

Election of auditor

The AGM re-elected Authorized Public Accountant firm Ernst & Young Oy to act as auditor of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

