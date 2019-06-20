DigiPlex's CFO named among world's top 50 data centre finance leaders

OSLO, Norway, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex's Chief Financial Officer Susan Liow has been listed among the world's top 50 data centre finance leaders by Data Economy magazine.

Data Economy's Finvest50 is a showcase of industry leaders who are driving corporate strategy and revenues; recognising their business acumen, innovative thinking, and entrepreneurial skill. It is the first ever exclusive listing of its kind that celebrates the contribution of financial leaders in the data centre industry.

The accolade follows Susan being awarded a position in Data Economy's the Power Women 50, a global list of women who are leading the data centre, cloud and data sectors.

Susan joined DigiPlex in April 2013 to lead the strategic financial management of the business. She is a Big Four trained Chartered Accountant with experience of leading the finance function in a range of industries in both publicly listed and privately held businesses.

"The data centre industry is an exciting industry to be in as it is not an exaggeration to say our modern lives depend on the proper functioning of data centres. I am very proud to be part of a world class team and a world class provider of data centre services," said Susan Liow, DigiPlex CFO.

Earlier this year, DigiPlex launched one of the largest ever Nordic data centre bonds, successfully issuing a NOK 1.80 billion senior secured bond which will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE). The oversubscribed bond has been used to refinance two existing bonds and to fund DigiPlex's continued rapid growth.

In addition to being the most-recognized data centre brand amongst the Nordic C-Suite executives, DigiPlex is also recognised as a leading employer in the industry. Last year, the company achieved the prestigious 'Great Place to Work' certification, on its first attempt, with an overwhelming 93% of its staff confirming they felt DigiPlex was truly a 'great place to work'.

"Congratulations and thank you to Susan on this achievement and for her contribution to our success at DigiPlex. As the leading Nordic data centre operator, we are committed to creating a dynamic working culture and supporting a high-performing team that delivers service excellence. It is particularly exciting to see that members of our DigiPlex team are being recognised for their stewardship in the industry," said DigiPlex Chairman and Co-founder Byrne Murphy.

