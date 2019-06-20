Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-06-20
|Loan
|1054
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0003784461
|Maturity
|2022-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.654 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.654 %
|Highest yield
|-0.654 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,950
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|387
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.003 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.003 %
|Highest yield
|0.003 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|96.75
