sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.06.2019 | 10:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2019-06-20
Loan1054
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0003784461
Maturity2022-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,750
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield-0.654 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.654 %
Highest yield-0.654 %
% accepted at lowest yield33.33

Auction date2019-06-20
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,950
Volume bought, SEK mln387
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.003 %
Lowest accepted yield0.003 %
Highest yield0.003 %
% accepted at lowest yield96.75




© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)