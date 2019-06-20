sprite-preloader
Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - GREEN REIT PLC

PR Newswire

London, June 20

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEYINFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Norges Bank
Company dealt inGREEN REIT PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common Stock
IE00BBR67J55
Dateofdealing19/06/2019

2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities16,920,800 (2.42%)
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total16,920,800 (2.42%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1.DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales


Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase153,2131.7517 EUR

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g.CFD		Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g.calloption		Writing,selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType,e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g.calloption		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPriceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO

Date of disclosure20/06/2019
ContactnamePhilippe Chiaroni
Telephonenumber+47 2407 3297
Ifa connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
Ifa connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

© 2019 PR Newswire