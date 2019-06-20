The state-owned power conglomerate is ready to spend more than $370 million on taking its project business out of the public eye.State-owned power company China Power has confirmed shareholders in its clean energy project business will vote next month about whether to approve a plan to delist the business from the Hong Kong exchange. Stockholders in clean energy development unit China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd have been asked to vote through a plan for the business to be subsumed into its unlisted parent China Power New Energy Ltd, which is one of the entities overseen by China's ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...