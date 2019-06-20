BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



The Company's NAV decreased by 4.4% during the month of May (in GBP terms).



Global equity markets declined in May, putting a halt to the strong start to the year, as the MSCI World Index declined by 5.8%. Protectionist policy from the Trump administration led to escalating trade tensions between the US and China and also Mexico which affected global growth estimates. In addition, the US imposed sanctions on Chinese firm Huawei, placing it on its 'Entity List' which restricts its ability to buy and sell hardware, software and services to and from US suppliers. Many are fearing that the currently inverted US treasuries yield curve points to an imminent recession and economic data releases also came out weaker than expected as US and China PMIs (Purchasing Managers Index), which provide insight on the direction of their respective manufacturing sectors fell on the month, with the former reaching its lowest level for almost a decade.



Against this macroeconomic backdrop, concerns around demand led to the price of Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) coming under pressure, falling by 8.0% and 16.2%, to finish the month at $66/bbl and $53/bbl respectively. Despite this negativity, OPEC held a pre-meeting ahead of the full meeting occurring in June. The group stated that they are maintaining production cuts and aiming to drive inventories lower, which was a small positive for the oil price.



Most mined commodity prices retreated, with the base metals, which are typically more economically sensitive, particularly weak. The copper price was off 9.7%, for example, but this appeared to be driven more by speculation in the futures market than by supply and demand fundamentals in our view. Iron ore, however, continued to perform strongly with the iron ore (62% fe) price rising 9.3% over the month, to a near 5-year high of $101/tonne. Production stoppages at some of Vale's assets in Brazil following the Brumadinho dam rupture, cyclone activity impacting production in Western Australia and falling iron ore inventories in China have contributed to the 42.6% rise in the iron ore (62% fe) price year-to-date.



All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

