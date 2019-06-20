

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data at 4:30 am ET Thursday. Sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, after staying flat in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the euro, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 137.01 against the yen, 1.2564 against the franc, 0.8879 against the euro and 1.2720 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



