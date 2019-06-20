Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $32.8bn Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market

Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product Type (Tobacco Heating Products, Vapour Products, Snus, and E-cigarettes) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

Reasons to buy

• Learn where the next-generation product in the tobacco market is headed

• Understand how technology can be monetised

• See where the business opportunities are

• Compare your evaluations with a second opinion

• Discover who the first movers are within this market space

• See what the barriers to entry are likely to be

Featured content

• Global next-generation products in the tobacco market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression

• Next-generation products in the tobacco market Forecasts and Analysis by Product Type from 2019-2029

• Next-generation products in tobacco Market Forecast for Tobacco Heating Products 2019-2029

• Next-generation products in tobacco Market Forecast for Vapor Products2019-2029

• Next-generation products in tobacco Market Forecast for Snus Products2019-2029

• Next-generation products in tobacco Market Forecast for E-cigarettes Products 2019-2029

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-generation-products-in-the-tobacco-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Regional and national Next-generation products in tobacco market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• U.S. Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Next-Generation Products in Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Next-Generation Products in the Tobacco Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Profiles of the leading 10 next-generation products in the tobacco market companies

- British American Tobacco

- Imperial Brands PLC

- Japan Tobacco Inc.

- JUUL Labs, Inc.

- KT&G Corporation

- Philip Morris International

- Reynolds American Inc.

- Swedish Match AB

- Turning Point Brands, Inc.

- Universal Corporation

Next-Generation products in tobacco market are forecast for moderate growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn just how the development of this market could affect you. With 142 charts and graphs, this 134-page report will be of interest to you.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-generation-products-in-the-tobacco-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Adris grupa

Altadis

Altria Group Inc.

American electronic cigarette company

Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG

British American Tobacco (BAT)

China National Tobacco Corporation

Davidoff

Dharampal Satyapal

DS Group

Eastern Tobacco Company

Fiedler & Lundgren AB

FIN Branding Group LLC.

Gajane AB

Global Horizon Ventures Limited (GHVL)

GN Tobacco Sweden AB

Gotlands Snus AB

Gudang Garam

Hay Island Holding Corporation

Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp)

House of Oliver Twist A/S

Imperial Brands

Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) Limited.

International Vapor Group

ITC Limited

J Well France

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JT International AG

Juul Labs Inc

Korea Tobacco (KT&G)

Lorillard Tobacco Company

MAHAK Group

Manikchand Group

MCIG Inc.

Mighty

Nerudia

Nicotek Llc.

NJOY Inc

P.T. Karyadibya Mahardhika

Pax Labs

Philip Morris International (PMI)

Ploom TECH

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

Reemtsma Cigarettenfabriken GmbH

Reynolds American Inc.

Rothmans

Ruyan

Sarajevo Tobacco Factory

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Swedish Match AB

Swisher

Taboca AS

Turning Point Brands

Universal Corporation

V2 Tobacco

Vapor Hub International, Inc.

VMR Products LLC



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Government of India

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

Parliament of Georgia

The Government of China

WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC)

World Health Organisation (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Tobacco Packaging Market Report 2018-2028

Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Report 2019-2029

Wafer Level Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg