The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. As a result of the current review, there is no change to current composition of the index. OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2019: LHV Group Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olainfarm Tallinna Sadam Siauliu Bankas Tallinna Vesi Silvano Fashion Group Telia Lietuva Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of June 28, 2019. For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Operations (+ 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com) or Justinas Juknys (+370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1417 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.