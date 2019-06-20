

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts on Saturday, June 22 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.



The American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, owned by JAB Holding Co., said all its visitors on that day will get a free taste of its Original Filled Doughnut.



Krispy Kreme said the doughnuts are available only at Krispy Kreme stores, and until supplies last.



The company had introduced the 'Original Filled' doughnut on Monday, celebrating the moon landing anniversary. The new product is a twist on its classic Original Glazed doughnut with a choice of two fillings.



According to Krispy Kreme's website, the free doughnuts come in Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme flavor.



While announcing the product, the company tweeted, 'One small bite for man. One giant leap for doughnut-kind! Original Filled Doughnuts are blasting off in honor of Apollo11 50th anniversary!'



In a statement, Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, noted that Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission.



NASA's Apollo 11 lifted off atop a Saturn V rocket with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on July 16, 1969.



