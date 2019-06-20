Selection of candidates for the positon of General Manager of AB Klaipedos Nafta is announced

By decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company), legal entity code 110648893, registered office address Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda, selection of candidates for the position of General Manager of the Company is announced.

After the selection procedures are performed, the Board of the Company will adopt a decision regarding election of General Manager.













Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachments