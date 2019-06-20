sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,358 Euro		-0,001
-0,28 %
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
20.06.2019 | 12:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Selection of candidates for the positon of General Manager of AB Klaipedos Nafta is announced

By decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company), legal entity code 110648893, registered office address Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda, selection of candidates for the position of General Manager of the Company is announced.

After the selection procedures are performed, the Board of the Company will adopt a decision regarding election of General Manager.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachments

  • Annex 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a972ef90-2bac-4c23-9ab4-1d0a7e686285)
  • Annex 3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57224192-cda7-4e83-bf55-874e9203d4e7)
  • Annex 4 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40396544-da85-4581-ba9b-8fb9404567df)
  • Annex 5 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfc44207-c3ea-4dc9-8c54-9f1c16aecbc8)
  • A call for CEO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9806028-c757-4cfe-a38c-6baef62c91ce)
  • Annex 1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a888ca3b-3285-4ba5-935e-ad65772c24a2)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)