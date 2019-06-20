Amendit.us: Legalize Cannabis Nationally Effort By Amending U.S. Constitution Started By 2020 Presidential Candidate, U.S. Senator Mike Gravel

Cannabis Legalization Through Descheduling It As A Schedule 1 Drug Promoted by Gravel's Non-Profit, Amendit.us

SEASIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / An effort to legalize cannabis nationally has been started by 2020 Presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), in conjunction with the Amendit.us organization (www.Amendit.us). The initiative is the most sensible pathway towards legalizing cannabis nationally and descheduling cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug. The solution, based on the historically proven constitutional method that ended prohibition in the 1930s, provides the most secure and sustainable solution to end the War on Cannabis in the United States.

Senator Gravel, who served as Speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives and two terms in the U.S. Senate (1969-1981), and is well known for reading the "Pentagon Papers" into the Congressional Record in 1972, created Amendit.us, a non-profit 501c4 public benefit organization acting as the foundation for a nationwide campaign to de-schedule and legalize cannabis.

"With my deep knowledge of the Constitution and the current cannabis industry, I believe an amendment to repeal the War on Cannabis could easily secure the two-thirds vote needed in the House," stated Senator Gravel. "If the Senate fails to pass the legislation, we would use the power of ratification by individual states to achieve the goal, just as was done to repeal alcohol prohibition 85 years ago," added the Senator.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution describes how the Constriction can be amended. The first time it was used was to repeal the 18th Amendment of 1919, which instituted prohibition. Presidential candidate Franklin Roosevelt called for the repeal of prohibition and on Feb. 20, 1933, two-thirds of both Houses of Congress voted to repeal. The resolution was submitted to ratifying conventions in three-fourths of the state legislatures. A little more than 8 months later, the Amendment was ratified by the requisite number of state conventions.

"California legislators led the nation in the effort to legalize cannabis in 1996 with Proposition 215 and can take the lead again in securing ratification of an amendment to remove cannabis from Schedule 1," continued Senator Gravel. "I am convinced the current will of the U.S. people supports ratification of such an amendment to legalize cannabis within a year."

Amendit.us is reaching out to every U.S. state and territory for support. The organization has all the necessary tools in place to help educate, contribute and provide the public with the opportunity to be a direct participant in the most dynamic effort in the last 100 years to protect the rights of U.S. citizens at our highest level, by amending the U.S. Constitution.

About Amendit.us

Amendit.us is a 501c4 non-profit public benefit organization founded by 2020 Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) to deschedule cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug on the national level. More information can be found at https://www.Amendit.US. Email the organization at info@Amendit.us .

