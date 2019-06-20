sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,19 Euro		-3,35
-7,36 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,449
41,969
14:07
41,53
42,05
14:07
20.06.2019 | 12:31
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Second Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for today at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© 2019 PR Newswire