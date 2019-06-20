Bearings Market Size Worth $186.1 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 9.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bearings market size is expected to reach USD 186.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Bearings are essential in almost every application that involves motion and they help minimize friction between different mechanical components in several industrial machinery and equipment, resulting in reduced energy consumption. Hence, this machine element finds application in all industries, ranging from automobiles, household appliances, and aerospace to industrial machinery, using machinery or related motor-driven linkages.

Key suggestions from the report:

The development of cost-effective wind energy generating product has resulted in their increased espousal within wind turbine applications that aid in increasing energy production, reduce lubricant consumption, and enhancing turbine performance and reliability

Roller bearings is anticipated to emerge as the largest product segment by 2025 and outpace ball bearings, ascribed to their ability to carry heavy loads and shock or impact loading

Railway and aerospace segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 8.0% over the foreseeable years, due to their growing demand in applications such as shock absorbers, gearboxes, doors, and tilting mechanisms to name a few

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 5.0% by 2025 attributed to the increased demand for fuel-efficient passenger vehicles, industrialization, and swift infrastructure development

The key competitors operating in the bearings market include SKF, NSK, Timken, Schaeffler, NTN, and JTEKT. Various leading companies are investing in high-level R&D to come up with innovative solutions. These solutions are focused on being cost-effective as well as on enhancing the overall quality of the end-product

The bearings market is estimated to witness a considerable growth in the forthcoming years, ascribed to the aim to achieve energy efficiency. Energy saving and bearings go hand-in-hand. The main objective of this element is saving energy by reducing friction, be it during the rotation of shafts of a transmission or the wheel of a vehicle. Additionally, rising demand for commercial vehicles is expected to catapult the demand from automotive sector across the world.

Technological advancements including smart bearings, development of advanced materials and lubricants, and integrating sensor units, are anticipated to provide high growth potential to the market. With the objective of enhancing performance, vendors are incorporating sensor units of the product. Sensor units help digital monitoring of rotation speed, axial movement, load carrying capacity acceleration, and deceleration. These units are presently being used in conveyors forklifts, road rollers, and electric motors. Furthermore, the integration of IoT capabilities facilitates manufacturers to monitor bearing operations constantly.

The market is mature with a dynamic demand closely related to the state of engineering industries and capital goods. Companies are offering integrated products that significantly decrease the number of bearings that go into an assembled product and reduce the overall cost of equipment. This in turn is also increasing the shelf-life and reliability of the product. Product manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D to address the intensifying competition by providing innovative products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bearings market on the basis of product, application, and region

Bearings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Ball



Deep Groove





Other



Roller



Split





Tapered





Others



Others

Bearings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Agriculture



Electrical



Mining & construction



Railway & Aerospace



Automotive aftermarket



Others

Bearings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



The Middle East & Africa

