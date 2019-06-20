End-to-end Listening and Podcast Creation Tools for the Classroom are Easily Accessible to Teachers Through Personalized Professional Development

ISTE Conference - Soundtrap, a Spotify company, and Listenwise, a listening skills-building company, are partnering to combine Soundtrap's easy-to-use audio and podcast creation platform with Listenwise's audio news resources and step-by-step teaching pedagogy to give teachers the Professional Development tools they need to help students create thought-provoking podcasts.

Listenwise curates the best of NPR programming and podcasts for the classroom, providing teachers with content that exposes students to stories and current events that can be applied across disciplines. Soundtrap, known for its ease of use and cross-platform compatibility, is an ideal vehicle to enable students to take what they learned and collaborate to create podcasts. Combining the strengths of both companies, the Podcasting Professional Development module will provide expert guidance to teachers in designing and integrating podcasting projects in their classrooms.

Soundtrap and Listenwise are offering a unique Professional Development module to teachers using the combined solution. It offers personal hand-holding throughout the entire process of creating podcasts. Teachers will get 1:1 coaching, project templates, instructional materials and assessment rubrics. Professional Development will be delivered by experts in podcasting and includes three months of free access to Soundtrap and Listenwise.

"Listening is a skill that gets overlooked in today's classrooms, but it's essential for building a productive, responsive 21st century workforce," said Monica Brady-Myerov, Listenwise CEO and host of the Listenwise podcast The Student Podcast PODCAST. "Offering both Soundtrap and Listenwise together gives teachers a way to extend the student thought process further beyond a news item and give voice to their ideas by creating podcasts around any subject they want to talk about."

"Joining forces brings a holistic approach to finding out about the world around us. Together, we provide simple tools that support STEAM (Science, Math, Engineering, Arts and Math) education initiatives while amplifying student voices and developing essential skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration," said Per Emanuelsson, Managing Director of Soundtrap at Spotify.

The project-based podcasting Professional Development is being offered for $3,500 for a cohort of six educators. Additional participants are $575/each. With the purchase of the Professional Development package, there is an option to buy discounted annual subscriptions to Soundtrap and Listenwise. With a minimum purchase of 50 seats/licenses, the one-year discounted rate is $4 MSRP (vs. $4.98) per Soundtrap user, and $4 MSRP (vs. $5.70) per Listenwise user. To request more information visit: https://bit.ly/2QLt5PK. Visit Soundtrap at ISTE booth #2153, Listenwise at The Startup Pavilion, or online to find out more. To read more visit: https://press.soundtrap.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005041/en/

Contacts:

Aoife Kimber

akimber@kimberpr.com

+ 1 650 773 7288

Karen Gage

karen@listenwise.com

+ 1 617 304 9057