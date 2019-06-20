

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices slowed in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



Output prices climbed 1.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.2 percent increase in April.



Among the main industrial groups, electricity prices grew 15.1 percent annually in May and that of energy prices rose by 12.2 percent.



Prices on the domestic market grew 2.2 percent in May, while the foreign market prices declined 0.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices remained flat in May.



