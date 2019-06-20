GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software and services in the United States and Europe, today announces a material addition to the existing services provided to FanDuel Group ("FDG"), the U.S. business unit of Flutter Entertainment plc (formerly Paddy Power Betfair plc).

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN, commented, "The launch of an Internet casino service for another casino in Pennsylvania represents a material incremental revenue opportunity for GAN."

Company Schedules 2019 First Half Financial Results

The Company is expected to release its results for the half year period ended June 30, 2019 on September 27, 2019.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

