Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 19-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1842.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 1856.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1799.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 1813.13p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---