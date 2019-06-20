Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.26p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.85p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---