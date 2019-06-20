

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $451 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Carnival Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $457 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $4.84 billion from $4.36 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $457 Mln. vs. $489 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $4.84 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX