Avon appoints HCL Technologies as IT infrastructure Services Partner to Support ongoing Digital Transformation

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP), a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty products, today announced that HCL Technologies will serve as the company's infrastructure services partner. The partnership is another stride forward in delivering Avon's 'Open Up' transformation strategy to digitise the business, drive greater efficiencies, and open up future growth.

HCL will help Avon to overhaul its IT infrastructure services and support systems for improving the quality, scope, and efficiency of Avon's service-management activities, including its data centres, network, security, and end-user computing services as well as its service desk. HCL will implement state-of-the-art service-management tools to help make Avon's infrastructure services more efficient, effective, and agile.

The partnership also enables Avon to realise cost savings, enabling the business to fund new digital investments, improve service levels, and add capabilities for Avon's millions of Representatives across the world.

Benedetto Conversano, Avon Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Technology Officer, said: "This is a significant move forward in our 'Open Up Avon' strategy, through which we are resetting and digitizing the Avon business to fuel future growth. We look forward to seeing the positive change that HCL will drive for our business as we identify new ways of working, enhance speed and agility, and inject new capabilities within our digital initiatives. This is critical as we improve support for our millions of Avon Representatives. Avon is on an exciting journey and we are delighted to welcome HCL as our partner."

Vijay Verma, Executive Vice President at HCL Technologies, said: "Our partnership with Avon embodies HCL's Mode 1-2-3 vision and will drive automation, cloud, standardization and service elevation to deliver business outcomes and best-in-class end-user experiences, while laying the foundation for next gen services and digital transformation."

